iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram
103103
Sms*

CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads

CAA Worst Road - banner 5

Vote for Manitoba’s worst road and be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of $100 gas card, an Evercraft® Pressure Washer, a CAA Deluxe emergency car kit, three (3) piece Atlantic luggage set, a NAPA® car detailing kit and a CAA branded water bottle.

CAA’s search for Manitoba’s worst roads runs from March 24 to April 18, 2021.

Here’s how to enter:

  1. Go to caaworstroads.com
  2. Select Manitoba
  3. Enter your Worst Road submission
  4. Submit your entry
  5. Vote each day to increase your chance of winning!

 

 

 

Click here for more information and full contest rules.

General Contest Rules
GeneralContestRuleSideBanner