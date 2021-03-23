CAA Manitoba’s Worst Roads

Vote for Manitoba’s worst road and be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of $100 gas card, an Evercraft® Pressure Washer, a CAA Deluxe emergency car kit, three (3) piece Atlantic luggage set, a NAPA® car detailing kit and a CAA branded water bottle.

CAA’s search for Manitoba’s worst roads runs from March 24 to April 18, 2021.

Here’s how to enter:

Go to caaworstroads.com Select Manitoba Enter your Worst Road submission Submit your entry Vote each day to increase your chance of winning!

Click here for more information and full contest rules.