Think you know our province? Prove it with our ‘Manitoba Minute To Win It’!

Listen to play every day with The Ace Burpee Show and Tyler Magz. If you’re selected, we’ll put 60 seconds on the clock and through a series of clues, give you a chance to guess the Manitoba mystery thing. It could be a nearby city, a prominent pop culture reference, a hometown hero, a unique food item – just remember that whatever it is must have a connection to the middle province.

You can request up to 10 clues to get there. But for every clue you request, you lose $100 from your $1,000 prize bank. Keep whatever money is left when you guess the right answer, but if you’re wrong or time runs out, you lose it all.

‘Manitoba Minute To Win It’ – the fastest payday in the Prairies! Tune in to win on 103.1 Virgin Radio!