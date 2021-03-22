Virgin Radio wants you to have your very own Peloton spin bike! We’ll give you $3,000 to put towards the purchase, which will give you the bike, plus a little extra for membership options or other extras should you want them.

To get entered, listen every morning at 10:10 am on the Ace Burpee Show for your official ‘Win Your Spin’ keyword! When you hear it, text it to 103103 within 5 minutes and if we select you, you’re qualified to ‘Win Your Spin’!

Grand prize winner will be announced Monday, April 12th.