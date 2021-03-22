iHeartRadio
Choose your station
-2°C
Instagram
103103
Sms*

Win Your Spin

Win Your Spin 16x9
Contest rules

Virgin Radio wants you to have your very own Peloton spin bike! We’ll give you $3,000 to put towards the purchase, which will give you the bike, plus a little extra for membership options or other extras should you want them.

 

To get entered, listen every morning at 10:10 am on the Ace Burpee Show for your official ‘Win Your Spin’ keyword! When you hear it, text it to 103103 within 5 minutes and if we select you, you’re qualified to ‘Win Your Spin’!

 

Grand prize winner will be announced Monday, April 12th.

 

 

This contest is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Peloton Interactive, Inc. 

 

General Contest Rules
GeneralContestRuleSideBanner