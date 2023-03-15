Community Events Listing Article
Do you have an event, festival, celebration or important date that 103.1 Virgin Radio should know about?
- Events or activities must be open and have broad appeal to the general community within Manitoba. We will not list 'members only' events, events for discrete interest groups or specific professions, or activities where participants are required to be affiliated with the organisers.
- Only "one off" events will be listed. We will not list ongoing activities, event series (eg, a program of workshops or a multi-date training course), sector-specific/professional conferences and seminars, or regular/recurring events such as year-round club meetings, regular sporting fixtures and church
services.
- Events or activities must be located within Manitoba, or be deemed relevant to our residents and visitors.
- Events should be free, non-profit or fundraising activities, or be supported / sponsored by 103.1 Virgin Radio. Business, service or political activities or any type of commercial promotion is not permitted. Events relating to or held by a group which conflicts with 103.1 Virgin Radio or Bell Media will not be listed.
- To provide fair exposure to all community events listed on this calendar, listings for exhibitions (eg, art gallery exhibitions, touring displays etc) will be published for a maximum of seven (7) days only from the opening date of the exhibition.
- You should only submit your listing once you have secured all necessary permits, licences, insurances and other relevant approvals for your event.
- Requests need to be submitted at least 2 weeks prior to the event date. Submissions will not be accepted more than twelve months in advance.
- Inclusion in the event calendar is not guaranteed; you will be advised if your event is not suitable for the calendar. 103.1 Virgin Radio and Bell Media is not liable for any loss or damage incurred by an event organiser as a result of failure or delay in listing an event.
- All listings are subject to editorial discretion. 103.1 Virgin Radio and Bell Media reserves the right to reject any listing request and to remove any listing.
- The person submitting the listing must ensure information supplied is accurate and information is kept up to date, and must notify 103.1 Virgin Radio as soon as possible of any changes. A nominated contact person and contact number must be supplied for all event listings.
- 103.1 Virgin Radio events listing is provided without any warranties or guarantees the service will be error free and without disruption.