Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 28, 2021

Whether you take time to listen to a loved one, or encourage a friend to ask for help, when it comes to mental health, now more than ever, every action counts. On Bell Let’s Talk Day, we all have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join the conversation as you see here, or if you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis, please find additional local resources below.

If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...

For Kids & Teens Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

For Adults - Canadian Mental Health Association (204-982-6100)

For Seniors - Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (1-289-846-5383)

Multicultural Resources: Multicultural Mental Health Resource Centre

For Families & Caregivers: Centre for Addiction And Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)

Additional Resources: Mood Disorders Association Of Manitoba (1-800-263-1460)

Turning Leaf Services (1-855-221-5594)

Klinic Crisis Line (1-888-322-3019 / 204-786-8686)

Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1-888-292-7565 / 204-786-8631)

Manitoba Suicide Line (1-877-435-7170)

Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services (1-866-367-3276)

Schizophrenia Society of Canada (1-800-263-5545)

Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) (1-888-472-0657)

Good 2 Talk (1-866-925-5454)

Mental Health Commission Of Canada (1-613-683-3755)

Manulife Centre

Mind Your Mind

Portico

Revivre

RaY (Resource Assistance For Youth, Inc.) (204-783-5617)