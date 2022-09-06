iHeartRadio
Borschtsicles are BACK!

The ABS and PopCart have teamed up to bring back Borschtsicles! The last run of the season will be available this coming Saturday (September 10) at ManyFest!

Borschtsicles are $5 each and proceeds support the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

