'Chase The Ace' in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

Buy your tickets weekly until the Ace Of Spades is caught. Pick the envelope where you think the Ace is hiding. If your ticket is drawn, you win the Weekly Prize of 20% of the week's ticket sales. If your envelope has the Ace, you win the Progressive Jackpot of 30% of all ticket sales.

Tickets are 3 for $10, 10 for $20, 50 for $50, or 200 for $100. Half of all purchases support CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, to provide many More Tomorrows Together with the people they love.

You do not need to live in Manitoba to purchase a ticket, but you do need to be physically located in Manitoba at the time of your purchase of your online ticket in order to be eligible to play.

Click here to purchase your ticket or to learn more.

License number - LGCA 3819-RF-35380