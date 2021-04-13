Virgin Radio is proud to support The Dream Factory's Dream Drive, presented by Bonafide Construction Solutions.

The Dream Drive is a fundraising initiative that helps to bring awareness and joy to Manitoba kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Through The Dream Factory, families can make requests for support by making a Dream come true. This year, they hope to make magic happen for 6 Dream Kids here in Manitoba. You can find details about these Dreams and the kids who made them by scrolling below.

As part of the 2-week campaign, Virgin Radio will also be hosting its own Dream Drive Day on Wednesday, April 28th. Tune in from 6 am to 6 pm to hear stories from these amazing Dream Kids, along with supporters and volunteers who assist in making their Dreams a reality. We'll also ask some of our young guests for radio insight into weather forecasts, favourite songs and Top 10 cartoons ever, among other VERY important subjects.

You can listen to donate a variety of ways day-of, or become a Dream Maker now through The Dream Factory's website.

Dream Drive Day will also be made even more special thanks to our friends at MJ Roofing, who will generously match all donations up to $5,000. Now your donation will have double the impact!

Help us make these Dreams come true...