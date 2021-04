Happy International Beaver Day!

Ace has released The Beaver Song which he wrote and performs along with this amazing video.

Proceeds from every stream of the song will be donated to Lake Winnipeg Foundation.

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/album/3SaCjGxYBUi2xkyUbNiFOp

Apple Music

https://music.apple.com/us/album/the-beaver-song-single/1559899658

Shoutout:

Video Nicholas Friesen

Producer Derek Benjamin