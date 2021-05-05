Every month, about 80,000 hungry Manitobans require food. And almost half of those individuals are children.

On Wednesday, May 26th, join us as we support Harvest Manitoba to feed those in need with our 'Harvest Stars Radiothon'. Tune in between 6 AM and 7 PM to hear inspiring stories from Harvest Stars who support our community, along with Harvest Stars who receive and will soon shine again. Find out how we all play a part as Harvest Stars.

Listen to learn more about ways you can help, or donate today by visiting Harvest Manitoba's website. Together, we can ensure no one has to go hungry.