Join the Ace Burpee Show as they take you Home for the Holidays. This exciting TV special is airing on CTV and features some stunning, festive holiday performances from some of Manitoba’s greatest talent.

The special features music by Don Amero, Kelly Bado, JP Hoe, Those Guys, Fenom & Bubba B The MC and Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus.

Home for the Holidays airs:

December 25, 2022 at 11:30pm and December 26, 2022 at 6:30pm on CTV.