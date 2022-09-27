It’s time to clean out your closets, Winnipeg! Koats for Kids is back for another season and accepting donations of new and gently used winter outerwear to help keep Winnipeg children and families warm this winter.

Since 1989, United Way Winnipeg’s Koats for Kids program has been collecting and distributing winter clothing to children in our community. Each year they collect and distribute around 6,000 coats plus thousands of other cold-weather accessories to help keep little Winnipeggers warm.

Koats for Kids is seeking donations of warm winter coats, ski pants, toques, scarves, waterproof mittens and gloves, and boots. Donations are being accepted at select Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations, Access Storage locations, Toys R Us stores, and AMJ Campbell.

For more information on volunteering or other ways you can get involved, email koats@unitedwaywinnipeg.ca or visit koatsforkids.ca

2022/23 Koats for Kids Donation Locations