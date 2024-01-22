iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
103103
Sms*

Mental Health Cell Phone Wallpapers

ABS Lockscreen Banner

The Ace Burpee Show has created cell phone wallpapers with fun designs that display important information that could make a difference for you, or someone you know.

Each version lists mental health resources available to Manitobans. We have created versions with different resources for you to save to your phone and share with those you love.

Keep this important information just a tap away, let’s fight the stigma associated with mental health. We want a world where everyone can have access to the mental health resources they need.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE IPHONE 12 & 13 VERSIONS OF THE IMAGES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE IPHONE 14 VERSIONS OF THE IMAGES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE IPHONE 15 VERSIONS OF THE IMAGES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE SAMSUNG 7,8 & 9 VERSIONS OF THE IMAGES

 

 

 

2

Group element Virgin Radio Winnipeg

Static Links

Instagram
103103
Sms*

Bell Media Radio Winnipeg

Reception Hours: Mon to Fri | 9am to 4pm

Phones

Reception / Prize Inquires 204-477-5120

Studio / Request Line 204-780-9467

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com