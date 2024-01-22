Mental Health Cell Phone Wallpapers

The Ace Burpee Show has created cell phone wallpapers with fun designs that display important information that could make a difference for you, or someone you know.

Each version lists mental health resources available to Manitobans. We have created versions with different resources for you to save to your phone and share with those you love.

Keep this important information just a tap away, let’s fight the stigma associated with mental health. We want a world where everyone can have access to the mental health resources they need.