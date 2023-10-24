Salvation Army Hope in the City Breakfast

BOUNCE 99.9 is proud to support the Salvation Army’s 16th Hope in the City Breakfast, November 15th at RBC Convention Centre, doors open at 7AM.

The breakfast is a special Christmas tradition that brings together leaders and change-makers in Winnipeg. It will also be your first opportunity to help us reach our Christmas Kettle fundraising goal of $300,000. These funds stay here in Winnipeg to provide year-round programs such as Christmas assistance, community meal programs, emergency food distribution, seniors programs, summer camp holidays for children and more.

The breakfast also features special guest speaker Joe Roberts, aka the Skid Row CEO. His personal story of overcoming homelessness and addiction to becoming a successful leader and philanthropist has motivated thousands and is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Location: RBC Convention Centre

Date: Wednesday, November 15th 2023

Time: Doors open at 7 a.m. with breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

For tickets and more info, visit hopewinnipeg.ca.