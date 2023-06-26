We all know the Winnipeg legend that is Dancing Gabe. He’s an icon, who has brought joy and passion to Winnipeg for years and years. He has devoted his life to making Winnipeg and it’s sports scene, better. We are so fortunate that he, through his family, has shared his kindness with us and we have so many wonderful memories to thank Gabe for.

Beyond the happy, kind-hearted guy you see at games is a man who has a wonderful sister, Claudette, who has cared for Gabe and shared him with all of us. The reality is that as time passes, the plan for Gabe’s long-term care is currently unclear.

We know that Gabe will require financial help to ensure that he is well-cared for in the coming years. He deserves this. His sister and care giver, who has devoted her life to sharing Gabe with us, deserve this peace of mind.

The Ace Burpee Show recognizes this and we are going to work with Gabe’s family to raise as much money as we can to ensure that his care is certain, that we can SECURE GABE’S FUTURE.

In collaboration with Gabe’s family, we have created a GO FUND ME page. 100% of proceeds collected will be saved and used to care for Gabe when he needs it.

DONATE TODAY: https://gofund.me/b4e91975