A warm pair of socks is so important to people experiencing homelessness accessing our services who may be in crisis. Imagine…with wet weather, soon to be cold weather, people often access shelter with wet feet. Frostbite is a reality. Foot sores are not uncommon, and while easily treatable for the average person, a foot injury in a wet sock can evolve very quickly into a life threatening situation – from serious infection to septic shock.



To help with this, Main Street Project is conducting its 4th annual Socktober campaign this month. They’re hoping to collect 20,000 pairs of socks to provide for our community’s more vulnerable individuals.

If you’re able to donate socks, please drop them off at our studios (1445 Pembina Highway) as part of our collection drive this Thursday, October 28th between 6 am and 6 pm. All collected items will be delivered to Main Street Project in support of Socktober.

Click here for a list of all donation options and alternate drop-off locations.