Socktober 2023

Socktober in support of the Main Street Project is back and the Ace Burpee Show has teamed up with some great local partners to do all we can to support this initiative.

From folks coming into Protective Care with nothing on their feet at all, shelter community members needing a new pair of dry socks to people living in transitional housing needing new socks, Main Street Project covers a wide range of needs of those they serve. People experiencing homelessness are at risk of developing serious feet health issues including infections, ulcers and nerve damage due to diabetes. Being exposed to the elements can cause frostbite. In severe cases, foot health issues can lead to serious illness and amputation.

Our station, located at 1445 Pembina Hwy, will again be a drop off location for new sock donations between 9a-4p Monday-Friday.

We will match up to 5000 pairs of socks received at our office – doing our part to help Main Street Project reach their goal of 30,000 socks.

We wish to thank the good people at Quintex, Freed Home Developments, Farber Real Estate, Cushman Wakefield and Kilgour Bell Insurance for their generous support.

Learn more about our friends at Main Street Project and they work they do by visiting https://www.mainstreetproject.ca/main-street-projects-6th-annual-socktober-is-here/