Stickers For Ukraine

Pick up your Sticker For Ukraine today for $5 at Virgin Radio Studios (1445 Pembina Highway) during office hours, or at any of the below participating retail locations.

Proceeds will support Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Canadian Red Cross efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

You can also purchase them at…

Black Market Provisions (550 Osborne Street) - BMP will match all donations while supplies last

Oseredok – Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre (184 Alexander Avenue)

Svitoch Ukrainian Shop (621 Selkirk Avenue)