The spirit of giving continues! We’re building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community! Help us to ensure that every child has something to unwrap this season!

Toy and cash donations are now being accepted throughout Winnipeg at Scotiabank and Toys R Us locations, select Winnipeg Fire Paramedic and Police Service stations and at Virgin Radio Studios (1445 Pembina Highway), Monday through Friday between 9 am and 4 pm. See below to find an address near you.

We’ll offer extended drop-off depot access here at Virgin Radio Studios during our Toy Mountain celebrations on Friday, December 3rd (6 am to 6 pm) and Saturday, December 4th. (9 am to 6 pm)

You can also make a donation online via the Salvation Army website.

To enquire about registering your family for Toy Mountain, or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Salvation Army, call 204-946-9460.

DONATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Winnipeg Financial Centre - 200 Portage Avenue

True North Square - 101-242 Hargrave Street

Broadway & Carlton - 363 Broadway Avenue

Marion & Traverse - 235 Marion Street

Nairn & Panet - 1150 Nairn Avenue

Rothesay - 1155 Rothesay Street

Garden City Square - 843 Leila Avenue

CF Polo Park - 100-1485 Portage Avenue

Portage Ave. & Vimy Rd - 3247 Portage Avenue

Roblin & Dieppe - 4910 Roblin Boulevard

Grant Park Pavilions - 1100 Taylor Avenue

Linden Ridge - 1549 Kenaston Boulevard

Bridgwater - 30 Centre Street

Pembina & Killarney - 2840 Pembina Highway

Dakota Village Shopping Centre - 1091 St. Mary’s Road

Dakota & Warde - 14-1500 Dakota Street

Unit 1 -1910 Pembina Highway

1445 St. Matthews Avenue

1560 Regent Avenue West

Unit 6 – 1910 Pembina Highway

Unit A – 810 St. James Street

Unit 10 - 1580 Regent Avenue West

#18 - 5000 Roblin Boulevard

#11 - 1705 Portage Avenue

#7 - 10 Allan Blye Drive

#24 - 1665 Rothesay Street

#3 - 337 Des Meurons Street

#21 - 1446 Regent Avenue West

#27 - 27 Sage Creek Boulevard

#23 - 880 Dalhousie Drive