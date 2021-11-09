Toy Mountain
The spirit of giving continues! We’re building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community! Help us to ensure that every child has something to unwrap this season!
Toy and cash donations are now being accepted throughout Winnipeg at Scotiabank and Toys R Us locations, select Winnipeg Fire Paramedic and Police Service stations and at Virgin Radio Studios (1445 Pembina Highway), Monday through Friday between 9 am and 4 pm. See below to find an address near you.
We’ll offer extended drop-off depot access here at Virgin Radio Studios during our Toy Mountain celebrations on Friday, December 3rd (6 am to 6 pm) and Saturday, December 4th. (9 am to 6 pm)
You can also make a donation online via the Salvation Army website.
To enquire about registering your family for Toy Mountain, or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Salvation Army, call 204-946-9460.
DONATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Winnipeg Financial Centre - 200 Portage Avenue
True North Square - 101-242 Hargrave Street
Broadway & Carlton - 363 Broadway Avenue
Marion & Traverse - 235 Marion Street
Nairn & Panet - 1150 Nairn Avenue
Rothesay - 1155 Rothesay Street
Garden City Square - 843 Leila Avenue
CF Polo Park - 100-1485 Portage Avenue
Portage Ave. & Vimy Rd - 3247 Portage Avenue
Roblin & Dieppe - 4910 Roblin Boulevard
Grant Park Pavilions - 1100 Taylor Avenue
Linden Ridge - 1549 Kenaston Boulevard
Bridgwater - 30 Centre Street
Pembina & Killarney - 2840 Pembina Highway
Dakota Village Shopping Centre - 1091 St. Mary’s Road
Dakota & Warde - 14-1500 Dakota Street
Unit 1 -1910 Pembina Highway
1445 St. Matthews Avenue
1560 Regent Avenue West
Unit 6 – 1910 Pembina Highway
Unit A – 810 St. James Street
Unit 10 - 1580 Regent Avenue West
#18 - 5000 Roblin Boulevard
#11 - 1705 Portage Avenue
#7 - 10 Allan Blye Drive
#24 - 1665 Rothesay Street
#3 - 337 Des Meurons Street
#21 - 1446 Regent Avenue West
#27 - 27 Sage Creek Boulevard
#23 - 880 Dalhousie Drive