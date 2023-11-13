We're building another Toy Mountain this year to make holiday dreams come true for kids and families in our community! Help us to ensure that every child has something to unwrap this season!

Toy donations are now being accepted at Scotiabank and Toy R Us locations and at select Winnipeg Fire Departments. See below to find an address near you.

Be sure to join us Friday, December 1st and Saturday, December 2nd at CF Polo Park.

You can also make donations online.

To enquire about registering your family for Toy Mountain or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Salvation Army call 204-946-9490.