This Friday, the Ace Burpee Show is hosting Vaccination Q&A LIVE – a two hour special featuring Dr. Joss Reimer (Medical lead and official spokesperson for Mantioba Government’s COVID-19 vaccine taskforce and Medical Officer of Health for Manitoba Health and Seniors Care).

It is your opportunity to hear answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about vaccines. We hope to educate, inform and dispel myths about the vaccination process.