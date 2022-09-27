Wa-Say Healing Centre Inc. Survivors Walk & Orange Shirt Day Pow Wow
10:00 am Pipe Ceremony – The Forks - Oodena Circle
11:00 am Survivors Walk – from The Oodena Circle to RBC Convention Centre
1:00 pm Orange Shirt Day Pow Wow Grand Entry - Welcoming Remarks
1:30 pm Honor the late Indian Residential School & Indian Day School Survivor Dr. Ray Mason
2:00 – 9:00 pm Intertribals & Dance Specials
9:30 pm Retiring of the Eagle Staff & Flags
Sept. 29
- Indigenous Vision for the North End will hold a smudge the North End event, at 607 Selkirk Ave. at 9 a.m. Community organizations will be walking the North End to hand out supplies and to smudge.
- The Saint Boniface Museum will hold a bowl giving ceremony to "honour 250 years of Indigenous women."
- The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN) will showcase special programming throughout the day.
Sept. 30
- The Manitoba Runners Association will hold a reconciliation half-marathon run at 8 a.m. near the former Birtle Residential School in Birtle, about 310 km west of Winnipeg.
- An every child matters youth event will be held at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre at 445 King St. from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will include a sacred fire, elder teachings, a feast, and a ceremony to unveil a memorial project.
- The Louis Riel Institute will host a Métis moccasin and paper vest workshop at the Children's Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will host a day of special programming devoted to the holiday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The non-profit Tunngasugit will host the Winnipeg urban Inuit feast at the Valour Community Centre from 1 to 5 p.m.
- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers orange jersey game will be begin at 7 p.m.
- Orange shirt days at the Manitoba Museum will feature special, all-day programming focused on the history of residential schools. The museum is offering complimentary admission to the museum galleries, planetarium, and science gallery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, and encourages attendees to wear orange.
