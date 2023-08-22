Walk This Way in support of United Way
Join the Ace, Chrissy, Lloyd and Amber from the Ace Burpee Show as we Walk This Way in support of United Way!
Walk This Way is a powerful way to demonstrate how far we can go when we go together.
By participating in this event, you will be part of a united movement with thousands of other Winnipeggers who love our city and want everyone who lives here to thrive.
It’s meaningful, it’s free to participate … and it’s fun!
From September 8 to 15, walk, bike, stroll, and roll – with friends, colleagues, family, or on your own. Track your distance every day to contribute to our collective goal of 150,000 kilometres.