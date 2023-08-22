Join the Ace, Chrissy, Lloyd and Amber from the Ace Burpee Show as we Walk This Way in support of United Way!

Walk This Way is a powerful way to demonstrate how far we can go when we go together.

By participating in this event, you will be part of a united movement with thousands of other Winnipeggers who love our city and want everyone who lives here to thrive.

It’s meaningful, it’s free to participate … and it’s fun!

From September 8 to 15, walk, bike, stroll, and roll – with friends, colleagues, family, or on your own. Track your distance every day to contribute to our collective goal of 150,000 kilometres.