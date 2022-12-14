You Are Not Alone
You are not alone. Someone is here to listen. We want you to know that you are important and you are loved.
If you or someone close to you is experiencing a mental health crisis, please find a list of local resources below.
If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately.
For Kids & Teens
Kids Help Phone (Text 686868, or call 1-800-668-6868)
For Adults
Canadian Mental Health Association (204-982-6100)
For Students
Higher Learning Foundation (204-295-1834)
For Seniors
Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (1-289-846-5383)
For Families & Caregivers
Centre for Addiction And Mental Health (1-800 463-2338)
Black Resources
Indigenous Resources
Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre of Winnipeg
Multicultural Resources
Multicultural Mental Health Resource Centre
Additional Resources
Mood Disorders Association Of Manitoba (1-800-263-1460)
Turning Leaf Services (1-855-221-5594)
Sara Riel Seneca Warm Line (204-942-9276)
Klinic Crisis Line (1-888-322-3019 / 204-786-8686)
Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1-888-292-7565 / 204-786-8631)
Manitoba Suicide Line (1-877-435-7170)
Manitoba Farm, Rural & Northern Support Services (1-866-367-3276)
Schizophrenia Society of Canada (1-800-263-5545)
Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) (1-888-472-0657)
Good 2 Talk (1-866-925-5454)
Mental Health Commission Of Canada (1-613-683-3755)
RaY (Resource Assistance For Youth, Inc.) (204-783-5617)