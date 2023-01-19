Support Local Charities

iHeartRadio
Our city needs your help more than ever.

Between inflation and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic so many Manitobans are struggling.  

One group in our city that is really feeling the impact is our local charities!

Over the last few years we have seen a huge drop in donations and volunteers.  If you are able to help any of the agencies below in any way you can, our City will benefit in a huge way!

Winnipeg Humane Society

United Way Winnipeg

CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

Winnipeg Foundation

Children’s Hospital Foundation

Bear Clan Patrol

Harvest Manitoba

Salvation Army

Canadian Blood Services

Ronald McDonald House

The Dream Factory

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Toba Centre

Variety

IRCOM

Rainbow Resource Centre

Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre

CMHA

Warmer Hearts Winnipeg

Aboriginal Health & Wellness Centre of Winnipeg

Big Brothers Big Sisters Winnipeg

Special Olympics Manitoba

YMCA/YWCA Winnipeg

Winnipeg Pet Rescue Shelter

RaY – Resource Assistance For Youth

Mama Bear Clan

Dress For Success Winnipeg

Bruce Oake Recovery Centre

You Can’t Spoil A Baby

Inclusion Winnipeg

 

 

 