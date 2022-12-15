Camelot the Panto is an interactive play for all ages.

The townsfolk of Camelot, ruled over by King Uther, are awaiting the arrival of Guinevere, who is betrothed to the King's son, Prince Arthur. However, evil sorceress Morgan Le Fay and her nasty counterpart Valerin the Vicious have other plans - to kidnap Guinevere, imprison her in a castle in the enchanted forest and prevent her from marrying Prince Arthur, but, as in all good pantomimes - goodness prevails.

When: December 8-18, 2022. Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7pm, Saturdays & Sundays at 2pm

Where: South Simcoe Theate

More information: https://www.thesouthsimcoetheatre.com/shows