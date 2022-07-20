The Town of Midland will be a host port for the Tall Ships Tour in 2022 with a vendor area for artists/artisans and local food producers. ​To tour the boats it is 10$ in advance and 20$ on the day. Tall ships challenge is an incredible opportunity to see some outstanding ships!

Some of the ships that will be attending: Schooner Huron Jewel, Pride of Baltimore, Nao Trinidad

When: Friday July 22nd 2022 - Sunday July 24th 2022

Where: Midland Town Dock

More information: https://www.edcns.ca/north-simcoe-events/tall-ships-challenge/