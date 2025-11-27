On his X account, the 50-year-old rapper/entrepreneur posted a video announcing his special appearance, which will happen between 6:00PM - 8:00PM EST on Friday, December 12 at the LCBO located at 49 Spadina Avenue. "Don't miss out! We’re gonna have a good time," he added.

50 Cent will be appearing at the LCBO store on Spadina Avenue in Toronto next month to sign bottles of his now available Branson Cognac.

According to the LCBO, "Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's Phantom VS is crafted from grapes grown throughout the renowned Cognac region. It undergoes pot still distillation and is then aged a minimum of 2 to 3 years in French oak, resulting in complex aromas of vanilla and fruit. The palate is bold yet elegant with notes of oak, apple, and light citrus."

Bottles of Branson Cognac Phantom VS by 50 Cent retail for $99.95.

The bottle signing coincides with a hosting gig 50 Cent will be making the following night at REBEL on Saturday, December 13. Tickets are available here. No word on whether he will be performing or just hosting the event, but tickets for the 19+ event range from $81.61 - $100.08.

Fiddy will no doubt be up for celebrating while he's in Toronto, as his highly anticipated Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, will be available to watch on Netflix on December 2.

See the video below.