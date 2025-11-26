Originally titled Diddy Do It (an excellent name for such a doc), the four-part documentary produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and directed by Emmy Award–winner Alexandria Stapleton is is now titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning .

In July, Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation for purposes of prostitution, but acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He is currently serving a sentence of four years and two months in federal prison, but is appealing both the conviction and sentence.

Netflix describes the series as "a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender. Through explosive, never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit, this documentary will lay out the story of a powerful, enterprising man and the gilded empire he built — as well as the underworld that lay just beneath its surface."

About the series, director Alexandria Stapleton said, “Being a woman in the industry, and going through the #MeToo movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were … When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions. I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture, as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way.

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial," she continued. "Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal. I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being."

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” added 50 Cent. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”