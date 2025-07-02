The verdict was released on the third day of jury deliberations, which found the disgraced music mogul not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and the sex trafficking of Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and “Jane.”

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been convicted of two prostitution-related offences but acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The 12 jurors - eight men and four women - did find Combs guilty of flying people around the country to engage in sexual encounters with his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, accuser "Jane" and paid male sex workers, which is a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.

Combs' defense team argued that he did not use his power and physical force to manipulate the women to take part in hundreds of drug-fueled sex marathons, claiming that they were willing participants.

Fans, friends and family of Combs were clapping and hugging each other in the courtroom once the verdict was read out loud.

The rapper/producer was indicted in September 2024 on charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering and facing life in prison if he was found guilty. He now faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. The judge will decide later today if Combs will be released on bail.

Responding to the verdict, Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor, said, "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," he continued, adding that Ventura showed "exemplary courage throughout this trial" and "brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."