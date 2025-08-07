"Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers," Gomez told host Jake Shane. "I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything was it was cute, we were young. We all know and love each other now and it’s so cute. We don’t know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other because it was really sweet."

Selena Gomez has shared some details on her longstanding friendship with Taylor Swift, telling the Therapuss podcast that the two of them got close after their breakups with Nick and Joe Jonas.

Gomez dated Nick Jonas for part of 2008, appearing in the video for Jonas Brothers hit single "Burnin' Up." Swift, reportedly dated Joe Jonas from July to October 2008.

"I was about 15 she was about 18 and that’s when it was the crazy curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up," Gomez continued. "I believe ‘Love Story’ was the first song she had ever played me and it wasn’t released yet. I was in a hotel room and I remember it vividly, it was just one of those songs I instantly heard and thought this is one of the most beautiful songs ever."

The 32-year-old billionaire said it was after the two relationships ended that "Taylena" was born and the two became best friends forever.

"So, at that age we became best friends, bonded over the breakup," Gomez concluded. "As girls do and then we I don’t know and then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after and here we are now 16 years later."

