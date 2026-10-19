A Harry Styles Concert Documentary Directed by John Wilson is Coming to Cinemas

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 16: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles’ record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency as part of his Together, Together tour is the subject of a new concert film/documentary by Emmy-nominated filmmaker John Wilson (HBO’s How To with John Wilson).

Variety reports that Wilson has been filming the pop star’s 30 New York City shows since he began the residency in August. The footage is reportedly set to be used as a “documentary and live gig hybrid film” that offers “a glimpse into Styles’ world.”

According to a source, the film will feature “authentic human stories of everyone involved in the tour — from the singer and his fans to countless others behind the scenes.”

Universal Pictures, which is producing the film, is reportedly considering a theatrical release, although no distribution has been finalized yet and no release date has been set.

Word spread online about the potential project over the weekend after Wilson was captured on video by a fan filming Styles in New York.

Styles will end his NYC residency on October 31, and then take his Together, Together tour to Melbourne, Australia for shows in late November.

Next year, he will continue the tour on the road, playing 12 cities across the world, including Toronto.