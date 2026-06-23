AC/DC Announce ‘PWR/UP’ Pop Up Shops for North American Tour

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 10: Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug and Chris Chaney of the band AC/DC perform during the kick off of the "Power Up" North America Tour at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 10, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

AC/DC have announced they will host PWR/UP pop up shops in every city on the band’s North American stadium tour.

Free and open to all fans, the AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up experience gives fans a place to meet up, make some noise, and get PWRD/UP before heading to the concert.

According to the press release, “Each AC/DC PWR/UP Pop Up will be shaped by the city and venue hosting it, giving every stop its own local character while staying connected to the larger tour.”

All stops will offer AC/DC-themed food and drink, rare AC/DC collectibles and official exclusive merch, including city-specific designs to limited drops that are only available at the PWR/UP Pop Up. Quantities will be limited.

There will also be cool photo ops for fans who attend. Stand beside the “For Those About to Rock” tour cannon, one of AC/DC’s most iconic stage pieces, and get a rare look at the firepower behind one of the band’s most legendary concert moments.

The Hell’s Bell will also be on display at the PWR/UP Pop-Up, along with electrified AC/DC displays and lightning-charged backdrops for fans to snap photos with some of rock’s most unmistakable icons.

Fans can enter for a chance to attend the exclusive AC/DC PWR/UP Fan Preview the night before the pop up opens to the public. In each city, 100 guests will be invited to get first access to the pop up, shop exclusive merch, see the iconic AC/DC props, and get PWRD/UP with fellow fans before the tour rolls into town. All Fan Preview guests will receive a free VIP gift pack, including an exclusive poster. Selected guests will be notified 5 days before the pop up opens.

More information can be found here.

AC/DC are scheduled to play four Canadian shows in total: Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium on August 9, Vancouver’s BC Place on August 13, Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau on September 12, and Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on September 16.