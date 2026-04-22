The 51-year-old singer-songwriter joins the Iconic XI program launched by the Canada Soccer Foundation and Infinity &, which looks to "unite Canadians behind the Men’s National Team as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026."

Alanis Morissette has been named an ambassador for Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team (CANMNT).

She will serve alongside previously announced ambassadors Shawn Mendes, Sidney Crosby, and Simu Liu, as part of a curated, 11-person group featuring some of Canada’s most influential figures in entertainment, sport, fashion, music, media, and the arts.

Iconic XI will serve as an "amplification platform – celebrating player stories, building excitement arounds the Men’s National Team, and supporting initiatives that benefit youth soccer through the Canada Soccer Foundation."

“As the country rallies behind our Men’s National Team ahead of a home World Cup, we are proud that Canadian icons like Alanis Morissette are stepping forward to build national momentum and drive investment in the future of youth soccer through the Canada Soccer Foundation and its initiatives, Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary of Canada Soccer, said in a statement.

More Iconic XI roster members are set to be announced in the coming weeks leading up to the tournament.