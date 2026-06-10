Alanis Morissette To Sing National Anthem at FIFA World Cup 2026™ Opening Ceremony

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette will be performing the Canadian national anthem at the historic opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12.

The pre-match ceremony will also see violinist Aleksandar Gajić performing the national anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Ambassador, actor/comedian Will Arnett will also welcome fans to Toronto in the spirit of unity that defines the FIFA World Cup™.

The opening ceremony will occur at 1:30PM EST, 90 minutes before kick-off at Toronto Stadium, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists that includes Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

Gates will be opened four hours prior to kick-off at 3:00PM EST.