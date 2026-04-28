Executive produced and co-written by the 32-year-old star and collaborator Ilya, she revealed her eight studio album's cover and release date on her socials, adding that Petal is “something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging.”

Ariana Grande has announced she will be releasing a new album, petal , on July 31.

Last month, Grande posted pics of herself in the studio, with TMZ claimimg that she had "finished a new album and plans to release it around summertime."

petal will arrive just as she is on tour promoting 2024's Eternal Sunshine, which stops in Canada for two dates in Montreal on July 28 and 30.

Grande will keep busy for the rest of 2026, with a starring role in Focker-in-Law, the latest sequel to Meet the Parents, also starring Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro.

See the announcement below.