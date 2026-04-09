Ariana Grande has shared photos from the studio, and according to TMZ the Princess of Pop is reportedly prepping a new album scheduled for release this summer.
After the 32-year-old pop star posted images from the studio yesterday (June 8), TMZ claims she "has finished a new album and plans to release it around summertime."
While Ari let the carousel do all the talking, TMZ believes the "scorching record" will arrive just as she's on tour, playing her first shows since 2019's Sweetener World Tour.
The source also added that Ari is "super excited and posted pics of herself in the studio to tease the new project."
See the post below.