After posting a teaser video on Instagram that said, "see you next year" yesterday (August 27), Grande has followed that up with another post revealing a number of shows in North America and London, UK for next summer.

Her first shows since 2019's Sweetener World Tour, Grande will kick it off in Oakland, CA on June 6, followed by shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise (FL), Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and finally London.

She will play two shows in Montreal at the Bell Centre on July 28 and 30, marking her only Canadian dates for the time being.

Last year, Grande told The Zach Sang Show podcast that any plans to perform live were "TBD," adding, "I think I would love to do shows. I love being onstage, I miss being onstage, I miss my fans so much – that’s the honest-to-god truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. Just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready."

“I do have a very busy year with [Eternal Sunshine] and with Wicked, and then next year I also have Wicked Part Two,” she continued.

A presale sign up for North America is open now through September 7, with the pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, September 9 at 10:00AM local time. The general on sale will take place on Wednesday, September 10 at 10:00AM local time.

