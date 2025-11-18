Appearing on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the 32-year-old singer/actress explained that touring may not be a major part of her career moving forward.

Ariana Grande has revealed that next year's "The Eternal Sunshine Tour" will be her last for a "long, long, long, long, long time."

“The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up,” Grande said. “I don’t want to say anything definitive. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time."

While Grande has spent a lot of her time lately focusing on her acting career, specifically with the two Wicked films, she did express excitement for playing shows next year, which kick off on June 6 at Oakland Arena, in Oakland, CA.

"I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful," she explained. "I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah!'”

As of right now, she has three Canadian shows scheduled, all happening in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre on July 28, 30 and 31.

You can watch the full interview below.