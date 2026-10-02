Backstreet Boys Announce Four-Night Toronto Residency in February

Backstreet’s back... in Toronto next February for a four-night residency at Rogers Centre on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027.

Rogers and Live Nation are bringing Backstreet Boys to Canada for Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada, the boy band’s only 2027 North American stadium shows.

Described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the concerts will bring their mega-selling 1999 album, Millennium, to life, alongside a selection of the group’s greatest hits.

“Canada was one of the first places to embrace us, and the love and support we’ve received from our fans there has meant so much from the very beginning,” said BSB’s Brian Littrell. “Coming back feels incredibly special. It is a chance for all of us to celebrate the memories we’ve made together and create some new ones.”

A number of presales have been announced, beginning as early as Monday, October 5. More information about the presales can be found here. The general onsale will follow on Friday, October 9 at 10:00AM EST.

The Toronto shows will follow the band’s final dates playing Sphere in Las Vegas, which was described to iHeartRadio Canada by Backstreet’s Howie D as “an immersive experience.”

In addition to the concerts, Toronto will also host the Backstreet Boys YYZ Terminal – Toronto, an immersive fan pop-up in the city inspired by the Millennium album’s airport cover. The pop-up will feature the official BSB merch store, with exclusive Homecoming collectibles, Millennium-era photo moments and fan events throughout the residency.