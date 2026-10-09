Backstreet Boys Expand Toronto Residency Into March

Backstreet Boys keep adding more dates!

After setting a new record for the most concerts played at Rogers Centre in Toronto, the legendary boy band have announced two more shows, extending the residency into March.

Rogers and Live Nation are bringing Backstreet Boys to Canada for Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada, which will now play see them play 11 shows for their Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada residency at Rogers Centre on February 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28, and now March 5 and 6.

On their socials, the band announced the additional shows, writing, “It’s. All. Happening. You guys have blown through these tickets and we truly didn’t know the demand would be THIS BIG so we are adding TWO MORE SHOWS on March 5th & 6th so as many of you as possible can experience “Into the Millennium - HOMECOMING: Live in Canada” with us! Can’t wait to see you all there!!"

Tickets for all shows, including March 5 and 6, are now on sale at http://backstreetboys.com.

Described as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” the concerts will bring their mega-selling 1999 album, Millennium, to life, alongside a selection of the group’s greatest hits.

“Canada was one of the first places to embrace us, and the love and support we’ve received from our fans there has meant so much from the very beginning,” said BSB’s Brian Littrell. “Coming back feels incredibly special. It is a chance for all of us to celebrate the memories we’ve made together and create some new ones.”

The Toronto shows will follow the band’s final dates playing Sphere in Las Vegas, which was described to iHeartRadio Canada by Backstreet’s Howie D as “an immersive experience.”

In addition to the concerts, Toronto will also host the Backstreet Boys YYZ Terminal – Toronto, an immersive fan pop-up in the city inspired by the Millennium album’s airport cover. The pop-up will feature the official BSB merch store, with exclusive Homecoming collectibles, Millennium-era photo moments and fan events throughout the residency.