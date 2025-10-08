The Latin music superstar (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) was sitting in the front row Legends Seats, when in the second inning, Blue Jays rightfielder Anthony Santander fouled a pitch by Yankees starter Carlos Rodón up into the stands, out of play.

Bad Bunny appears to be everywhere right now, and last night (October 7) he was behind home plate for Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

As always, there was a scramble to try and grab the bouncing baseball, which fell into the seats. Lo and behold, the ball ended up into the hands of the 31-year-old Puerto Rican native, who is a well-known fan of the sport.

Of course, he will be the face of a different sport come next year, when he takes the biggest stage to perform at the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show in Santa Clara, CA on February 8, 2026.

Bad Bunny has been all over the news this past week, following his appearance as host on Saturday Night Live, where he addressed the backlash he's faced since he was announced as the halftime show performer.

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a win for all of us,” he said in Spanish during his opening monologue. “Our footprints and our contributions to this country can’t be erased. And if you didn’t understand what I said, you have four months to learn!”

Watch a clip of Bad Bunny grabbing the foul ball below.