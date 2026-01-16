We are less than one month away from Super Bowl LX and its highly anticipated halftime show headlined by Bad Bunny. And now Apple Music has released a trailer for the halftime show showing off what to expect from the Latin superstar.

Shot in Bad Bunny's home of Puerto Rico, the clip features him dancing to his hit song “Baile Inolvidable" under the Flamboyant tree, a symbol of the island’s pride, beauty and identity. He is then joined by one person after another of all genders, ages and ethnicities, promoting inclusion and diversity.