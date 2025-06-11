On his social accounts, the Wilson family posted, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world. Love & Mercy.”

Brian Wilson, co-founder of The Beach Boys and 20th century music visionary, has died at the age of 82.

Last year it was revealed that Wilson had been diagnosed with a neurocognative disorder akin to dementia. He was placed under a court-ordered conservatorship as his health declined following the death of his wife and manager, Melinda Ledbetter, in early 2024.

Wilson formed The Beach Boys with his brothers Carl and Dennis, along with their cousin Mike Love in Hawthorne, CA back in 1961. As the band's primary songwriter and creative force, Wilson crafted a unique "California pop" sound that combined melancholy ballads with surf-themed pop.

The Beach Boys scored their first hit in 1963 with their song "Surfin' U.S.A.," which began a run of successful singles that included "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around" and "Help Me, Rhonda."

In 1964, Wilson suffered a panic attack, which would sideline him and eventually force him to stop touring with the band. He dabbled in cannabis and hallucinogenics, such as LSD and experienced mental health problems that led to him being diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and mild manic depression.

No longer touring, he focused more on developing new and innovative ideas as a producer in the studio. Inspired by competition from The Beatles in the UK, Wilson used experimental methods to create the 1966 album Pet Sounds, which was billed as "the most progressive pop album ever." Despite the hype, the album failed to sell and was written off as a flop.

Wilson attempted to follow that up with the album Smile, which he described as his “teenage symphony to God." The album was deemed too radical by his label for commercial release so it was shelved.

His involvement in The Beach Boys in the following years would diminish, as would his health due to drug and alcohol addiction. He spent time in a psychiatric hospital and met a psychologist named Eugene Landy, who would subject him to intensive treatment and seize control of Wilson's personal and professional life. Lundy even helped write a Brian Wilson memoir titled Wouldn't It Be Nice: My Own Story, over which Wilson would be sued for defamation.

Eventually with help from his family, Wilson managed to escape Lundy with a restraining order and began to tour and release music again. In 2004, he finally released a finished version of his lost album under the name Brian Wilson Presents Smile.

In 2011, he reunited with The Beach Boys for a tour and a new album, 2012's That’s Why God Made the Radio. Wilson would split from the band again and instead focus on touring Pet Sounds for its 50th anniversary.

Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He wrote a second memoir, 2016's I Am Brian Wilson, and told his story on the big screen in the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy starring Paul Dano in the lead role. A documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road followed in 2021.

Wilson leaves behind his two daughters, Carnie and Wendy Wilson (better known as two-thirds of pop group Wilson Phillips), and five adopted children. He was married twice: first to Marilyn Rovell in 1964, who he divorced in 1979, and then to Melinda Ledbetter, who passed away in 2024.