The recent iHeartRadio Music Award winner has announced the American Heart Tour, which will see him play 30 dates across major cities in North America throughout the summer and fall in support of his forthcoming album, American Heart (out June 20).

In total there are three Canadian dates on the tour: Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on August 29, Montreal's Bell Centre on August 30 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 4. Before the tour commences, he will also be headlining the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City on July 5.

Boone gave fans a taste of his new music when he appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest this past weekend, performing "Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.”

The general onsale will begin this Friday, May 9 at 10:00AM local time, with multiple presales kicking off on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found here.

Benson Boone 2025 American Heart North American Tour:

Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Sept. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival

Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Sept. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 3 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center