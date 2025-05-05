Benson Boone is taking his backflips on the road.
The recent iHeartRadio Music Award winner has announced the American Heart Tour, which will see him play 30 dates across major cities in North America throughout the summer and fall in support of his forthcoming album, American Heart (out June 20).
In total there are three Canadian dates on the tour: Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on August 29, Montreal's Bell Centre on August 30 and Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 4. Before the tour commences, he will also be headlining the Festival d'été de Québec in Quebec City on July 5.
Boone gave fans a taste of his new music when he appeared on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest this past weekend, performing "Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else” and “Mystical Magical.”
The general onsale will begin this Friday, May 9 at 10:00AM local time, with multiple presales kicking off on Thursday, May 8 at 10:00AM local time. More information can be found here.
Benson Boone 2025 American Heart North American Tour:
Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Sept. 2 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 5 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 11 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Music Festival
Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Sept. 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 22 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 3 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center