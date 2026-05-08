When asked, “What’s one hill you’d die on?”, the 24-year-old answered, “Ya’ll ain’t gonna like me for this one: Eating meat is inherently wrong.”

Billie Eilish has defended comments she made during a recent interview with ELLE , in which she called out people who claim to love animals but still eat meat.

“Two things cannot coincide: ‘I love all animals so much and I eat meat,'” she added. “Sorry — you could eat meat, go for it, you could love animals, but you can’t do both.”

Naturally, the comments did not find a harmonious consensus from the internet, sparking a backlash against the singer-songwriter, accusing her of being ignorant of issues such as accessibility, affordability and religious/cultural practices.

Eilish responded with an Instagram story, doubling down on her views as an animal rights activist.

“Go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love and what it does to the planet u pretend to love as well," Eilish wrote. "if that footage was hard for u to watch i encourage u to pls take a look at urself."

"like i am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living beings being controversial," she continued. "pls continue to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance and denial and try to convince urself that ur not living a lie.”

See the post below.

Billie's new concert film/documentary, BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), hits theatres today (May 8).