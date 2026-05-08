Billie Eilish has defended comments she made during a recent interview with ELLE, in which she called out people who claim to love animals but still eat meat.
When asked, “What’s one hill you’d die on?”, the 24-year-old answered, “Ya’ll ain’t gonna like me for this one: Eating meat is inherently wrong.”
“Two things cannot coincide: ‘I love all animals so much and I eat meat,'” she added. “Sorry — you could eat meat, go for it, you could love animals, but you can’t do both.”
Naturally, the comments did not find a harmonious consensus from the internet, sparking a backlash against the singer-songwriter, accusing her of being ignorant of issues such as accessibility, affordability and religious/cultural practices.
Eilish responded with an Instagram story, doubling down on her views as an animal rights activist.
“Go watch a documentary or two and some footage of what is done to the animals u claim to love and what it does to the planet u pretend to love as well," Eilish wrote. "if that footage was hard for u to watch i encourage u to pls take a look at urself."
"like i am so tired of standing up for/having empathy for living beings being controversial," she continued. "pls continue to live in a constant state of cognitive dissonance and denial and try to convince urself that ur not living a lie.”
See the post below.
Billie's new concert film/documentary, BILLIE EILISH - HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), hits theatres today (May 8).
Billie Eilish breaks her silence on the backlash over her comments about eating animals, calling out the hypocrisy and lack of empathy toward animals and the planet. pic.twitter.com/24KbIa56uY— Billie Eilish Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) May 7, 2026