In May, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter was forced to cancel all upcoming concert dates after revealing he had been diagnosed with the brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). But during an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Joel downplayed the severity of his condition.

Billy Joel has broken his silence about his brain disorder, admitting it isn't as bad as people seem to think it is.

“I feel fine. My balance sucks,” he told Maher. "It’s like being a boat… It used to be called ‘water on the brain.’ Now, it’s called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.”

Joel explained that doctors are puzzled as to what is causing his condition, adding, “They don’t really know… I thought it must be from drinking,” he said. “I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling.”

He also revealed to PEOPLE that he is just trying to do his best with the condition, which negatively impacts the structure or function of the brain.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay,” he said. “What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

In other news, the first part of the Piano Man's anticipated HBO docuseries, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, premiered last Friday (July 18) on HBO and Crave in Canada. The second part will be released this Friday, July 25.

Listen to the full episode of Club Random with Bill Maher below.