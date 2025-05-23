In a statement posted to Instagram, Joel's team explained that the condition has been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

Billy Joel has been forced to cancel all 17 of his upcoming shows in North America and England after being diagnosed with a brain disorder known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

The Piano Man last performed on February 22 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Towards the end of the concert, Joel through his microphone stand to a crew member and fell onto his back. Thankfully he managed to recover, get to his feet and finish the show.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles, which are fluid-filled chambers.

The statement continues, “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Joel had one Canadian date on his tour, scheduled for March 14, 2026 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. All ticket holders will automatically be refunded.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Joel concluded in the statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

Read the statement in full below.