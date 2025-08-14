The Grammy-winning singer appeared on the New Heights podcast Wednesday (August 13), where she spilled the beans on her 12th album to boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

Taylor Swift has revealed more details about her new album, The Life of a Showgirl , which is set for release on October 3.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Swift said. “I’m so proud of it. And it comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, so that effervescence has come through on this record. So as you said, bangers.”

Swift divulged that the album was recorded during her record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe, writing the album about her life behind the scenes on tour for two years. The Life of a Showgirl was produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who previously worked with her on Red, 1989 and Reputation.

“I would be playing shows. I would do like three shows in a row. I’d have three days off. I’d fly to Sweden, go back to the tour, and was actually working on this," she said. "I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating.”

The album features 12 tracks, including a collaboration Sabrina Carpenter on the final cut, "The Life of a Showgirl." So expect it to be heavy on the pop side of things. Swift added that unlike previous years, there will not be a second album companion because there is no vault. She specifically wrote and recorded 12 songs.

“There are no other songs coming … with Tortured Poets Department, I was like, ‘Here is a data dump of everything I have thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs.’ This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

As for the album cover, which features Swift dressed up and floating in water, she explained that it was shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot and it reflects what happens at the end of her day, after she finishes a concert.

“My day ends in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress… I wanted to glamorise all the aspects of how the tour felt," she said. “I wanted to have an offstage moment as the main album cover because the album isn’t really about what happened onstage, but what happened offstage."

Watch the full podcast episode below.