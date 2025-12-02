Republic Live has announced that the inaugural Boots and Hearts West festival will take place in Edmonton, AB over the August 28 - 29 weekend at Fan Park @ ICE District.

Boots and Hearts has announced that it is expanding its music festival and taking it out west next August.

Headlining the two nights will be Russell Dickerson on the Friday and Shaboozey on the Saturday, with more acts to be announced at a later time.

Two weeks ago the lineup for the 2026 edition of the festival in Oro-Medonte, ON was announced, with The Chicks and Rascal Flatts headlining a bill that also includes Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Murph, Dasha, Brett Kissel, James Barker Band, Thelma & James, and more.

"As Boots and Hearts continues to grow, expanding to Western Canada is a natural next step — especially with Edmonton’s passionate country-music community providing the perfect environment," Eva Dunford, co-founder of Boots and Hearts Music Festival, told Billboard Canada.

A presale for Boots and Hearts West begins Wednesday, December 3 at 12:00PM EST/10:00 MST, with the public onsale following on Friday, December 5 at 12:00PM EST/10:00 MST. More information can be found here.